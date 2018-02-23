Gunfire, 2 Mighty Blasts Rock Somalia's Mogadishu Leaving 3 Dead - Police

A car rigged with explosives detonated in the Somalian capital minutes before the second explosion rattled the area; the blasts were followed by gunfire in the vicinity of the president's residence, according to local police.

"We understand it is a suicide car bomb near the presidential palace area. Then another blast followed, with gunfire. It is too early to know details and target," Major Mohamed Ahmed, a police officer said.

Three people have been killed, according to Hussein.

The Twitter users have uploaded videos and pictures allegedly showing the plumes of thick smoke rising in the sky after the explosions.

The blasts have reportedly caused damages to the nearby houses.

​​This is the latest terrorist attack in Mogadishu in the past few months. In January, a car bomb explosion wounded of two people and a roadside landmine blast claimed lives of five Soamlian troops.

Somalia has in turmoil for decades after the eruption of a civil war between in the early 1990s. The Al-Shabaab group, that had sworn allegiance to the al-Qaeda terror group, is staging numerous attacks across Somalia iwth an ultimate goal of imposing a radical version of Sharia law in the country.