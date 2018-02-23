Register
18:33 GMT +323 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    EU's High representative for foreign affairs and security policy Federica Mogherini arrives for an European Union leaders summit on October 20, 2016 at the European Council, in Brussels.

    EU to Allocate $216Mln to Support Security in Africa’s Sahel Region - Mogherini

    © AFP 2018/ THIERRY CHARLIER
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The EU and its member states decided on Friday to allocate 176 million euros (about $216 million) to support the Joint Security Force of the G5 Sahel group of countries, namely Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, in tackling terrorism and criminal activities, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said.

    Earlier in the day, the International High Level Conference on the Sahel was held in Brussels. The event was co-chaired by the European Union, the United Nations, the African Union and the G5 Sahel group.

    "The most important figure that I am happy to share with you today is that we mobilized a total support of 414 million euros. Thanks to a huge mobilisation not only from the EU and its Member States but also from the other international partners. The EU and its Member States contribute to these 414 million euros with a total 176 million euros," Mogherini said, as quoted by the European External Action Service (EEAS) speaking about the need to back the response of the G5 Sahel group to the security challenges, including terrorism.

    READ MORE: US Provides $60 Mln to Support Counterterror Efforts in Africa's Sahel Region

    The diplomat added that the five African nations should define their security strategies together adding that they know the problems of the region better.

    The G5 Sahel bloc was set up in 2014 to discuss security and development in the region. In 2017, the five African nations launched a multinational force aimed at fighting terrorists in the Sahel region and this initiative had been supported by the international community.

    Related:

    Global Warming Could Transform Africa's Barren Sahel Region Into Lush Greenery
    US Provides $60 Mln to Support Counterterror Efforts in Africa’s Sahel Region
    Tags:
    United Nations, European Union, Federica Mogherini, Sahel region, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 17-23)
    This Week in Pictures (February 17-23)
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok