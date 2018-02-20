Register
23:28 GMT +320 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975

    Pentagon Report: Command Failure Led to Deadly Niger Ambush

    © AP Photo/
    Africa
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The New York Times has reported that the investigation of the deadly Tongo Tongo ambush in Niger in October 2017 has revealed that an unknown US military leader ordered the American troops to act outside of the usual scope of their mission - kicking off the sequence of events that would end with the deaths of four Americans and five Nigeriens.

    The report, compiled by US Africa Command (AFRICOM), said the mission was originally reported to be a low-risk patrol, as US forces in Niger are not authorized to undertake actions believed to have a high risk of leading to enemy engagement. A dozen US soldiers, most of them Green Berets, accompanied 30 Nigerien troops to the Niger-Mali border to perform reconnaissance on reports that a local terrorist leader had made his base there — which, the report mentioned, isn't low-risk at all.

    At various points, the Pentagon reported both a low-risk patrol and a militant hunt as the mission of the American troops. Later on, it turned out both were true: an unknown figure ordered a change in mission parameters after the US received a tip that the militant leader in question was operating in the area.

    In this image provided by the US Air Force, a US Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright of Lyons, Ga., late Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, upon arrival at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Wright, 29, of Lyons, Ga., was one of four US troops and four Niger forces killed in an ambush by dozens of Islamic extremists on a joint patrol of American and Niger Force.
    © AP Photo/ Staff Sgt. Aaron J. Jenne/U.S. Air Force
    Pentagon Report on Niger Ambush Finds ‘Missteps’, Need for Stronger Oversight

    They didn't find anything. Instead, 50 militants believe to be aligned with a local Daesh offshoot, the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS), ambushed the patrol.

    Also retrieved was footage from the body camera of Green Beret Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson. It depicts the three American soldiers — Johnson along with Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black and Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright — in the midst of a fighting retreat against a vastly superior militant force.

    All three Green Berets are slain on the footage. Not depicted is the death of Sgt. La David Johnson, a comrade of the trio whose body was discovered a day later in a different location. Four Nigerien soldiers and an interpreter also met their ends in the battle.

    This Feb. 6, 2013, file photo shows French armoured vehicles heading towards the Niger border before making a left turn north in Gao, northern Mali.
    © AP Photo/ Jerome Delay
    Pentagon Investigating Unverified Images of Deadly Niger Ambush Posted on Twitter

    Their deaths started a conflagration in Washington, as some senior lawmakers revealed that they had no idea that US soldiers were even in Niger. "I didn't know there was 1,000 troops in Niger," said Sen Lindsey Graham (R-SC) later in October (there were actually about 800 when Graham made the comment, and about 900 at the time of this writing).

    "This is an endless war without boundaries, no limitation on time or geography," Graham continued. "We don't know exactly where we're at in the world militarily and what we're doing."

    On September 16, 2001, then-US president George W Bush signed the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Terrorists (AUMF). The bill, which passed Congress with only a single "nay" vote, authorized the president to use "necessary and appropriate force" against those who he had reason to believe "planned, authorized, committed or aided" the September 11 attacks against the World Trade Center and Pentagon that left 3,000 Americans dead.

    Myeshia Johnson cries over the casket of her husband, Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in an ambush in Niger, upon his body's arrival in Miami
    © AP Photo/ WPLG
    Daesh Offshoot Claims Responsibility for Infamous Niger Ambush

    More than 16 years later, the AUMF is still in effect and still being used as justification for US military expeditions in Africa, Asia and the Middle East due to a clause saying that the AUMF also authorizes the president "to deter and preempt any future acts of terrorism or aggression against the United States."

    This includes the US forces stationed in Niger, fighting local militant groups and offshoots of al-Qaeda and Daesh that didn't exist in 2001.

    The AUMF was most recently challenged in June by Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), who attempted to repeal it in mid-2017. House Republican leadership killed the attempt, but this sparked a debate in the Senate over the legality of the AUMF.

    Myeshia Johnson kisses the casket of her husband Army Sgt. La David Johnson during his burial service for at the Memorial Gardens East cemetery on October 21, 2017 in Hollywood, Florida
    © AFP 2018/ GASTON DE CARDENAS
    Reports Say US Soldier Fought Till End in Niger Ambush

    "What we have today is basically unlimited war — war anywhere, anytime, any place on the globe," said Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) during the Senate debate in September. "I don't think anyone with an ounce of intellectual honesty believes these authorizations allow current wars we fight in seven countries."

    The attempt to end the AUMF also died in the Senate.

    Related:

    Reports Say US Soldier Fought Till End in Niger Ambush
    Italy to Decrease Military Presence in Iraq, Afghanistan, Start Mission in Niger
    'Worst Military Fiasco': US Media Reveals Details of Deadly Niger Operation
    Reapers in the Sahara: US Military to Deploy Armed UAVs to Niger
    Officials Find More Remains of US Army Soldier Killed in Niger Ambush
    Tags:
    Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (AUMF), Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Terrorists (AUMF), Niger Ambush, Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, AFRICOM, La David Johnson, Tongo-Tongo, Niger
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok