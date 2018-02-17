Suicide Attack in Northeastern Nigeria Kills at Least 15 People - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 15 people were killed and 18 others injured in a suicide bombing in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state, local media reported.

The attack took place at a market in Konduga community on Friday, the PM News outlet reported.

Victims with minor injuries were taken to local hospitals, the PM News reported citing the State Emergency Management Agency.

Nigeria and neighboring countries have been suffering from attacks by Boko Haram terrorist group, including bomb blasts.

In 2016 the military retook most of the territory, which the terrorist group Boko Haram managed to capture after it launched military operations in 2009, and the government declared the Boko Haram insurgency defeated. However, the Islamist group has continued its suicide bombings.

Boko Haram is a Nigerian militant group which aims to establish an Islamic state in Nigeria’s northeast and rejects any Western values and principles.