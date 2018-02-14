South African President Zuma Refuses to Step Down

South African President Jacob Zuma a live interview with state broadcaster SABC stated that the country's ruling party, forcing him to resign, had failed to give him clear reasons for this step.

The South African president continued by calling this attitude of the African National Congress "unfair", underlining that the ruling party had failed to follow party procedures in trying to oust him.

"I need to be furnished on what I've done," Zuma says. "What is this hurry?"

The president was commenting in a live interview with state broadcaster SABC on the February 13 South African ruling African National Congress (ANC) party's decision to oust him within 48 hours.

However, Zuma has not specified whether he would follow the decision and resign, adding that he would make a statement later in the day.

Reaction of South African Parliament

Responding to Zuma's statement, a committee of the National Assembly, the South African parliament’s lower house, announced that they would decide later on Wednesday on a proposal of its speaker Baleka Mbete to reschedule a parliamentary vote of no confidence in incumbent President Jacob Zuma, initially set to take place next week, for Thursday, the parliament said in a press release.

"National Assembly Speaker Ms Baleka Mbete has sent a letter to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader Mr Julius Malema informing him that she has decided to reschedule the motion of no confidence in the President for Thursday, 15 February 2018 at 14.00 [16:00 GMT] … A special meeting of the Programme Committee is being scheduled for 15.00 [17:00 GMT] ... to deliberate on the matter," the press release said.

Mbete also determined that the lawmakers would vote by open ballot, despite the EFF's request for a vote by secret ballot.

According to the parliament’s press release, Mbete said in her letter that she believed that the decision strengthened the parliament’s efficiency in its oversight of the executive and was in line with the country’s constitution.

Zuma's Possible Resignation

His refusal to follow his party's decision on resignation can go to parliament for a vote on a motion of no confidence.

Jacob Zuma is the 75-year-old South Africa's most famous president since the end of white-minority rule in the country in 1994.

Zuma's presidential term, however, officially lasts until mid-2019.