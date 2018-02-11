Register
15:27 GMT +311 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Flags outside the building of the European Parliament in Strasbourg

    'Hypocrisy': Tunisia Outraged by EU Vote to List It as 'Sponsor of Terrorism'

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The European Parliament's decision to brand Tunisia as a country prone to money-laundering and terror funding flies in the face of a "burgeoning democracy in need of support," a European MP has said.

    On Wednesday, MEPs put Tunisia to the European Commission’s blacklist of countries engaged in laundering ill-gotten funds and financing terrorism after a vote to take the country off the list failed to garner the support of 375 EU deputies.

    People wave national flags during demonstrations on the seventh anniversary of the toppling of president Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali, in Tunis, Tunisia January 14, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi
    Arab Spring, 7 Years On: Tunisia Engulfed by Protests on Revolt Anniversary (VIDEO)
    The MEPs who had tabled the motion described the North African country as a “burgeoning democracy in need of support” and that the listing fails to recognize the recent steps it has taken to strengthen its financial system against criminal activity.

    Marie-Christine Vergiat, a member of the European Parliament representing the Confederal Group of the European United Left — Nordic Green Left, expressed “surprise and incomprehension” at the MEPs’ decision to blacklist Tunisia.

    “In December only 11 countries were blacklisted, five of them from the Middle East and Africa, including Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen and Iraq —  all war-torn countries, plus Iran, neither Libya nor any Persian Gulf country was mentioned. How come they blacklisted Tunisia?” she wondered.

    It is already the second time in as many months that Tunisia has been blacklisted.

    On December 5, 2017, EU finance ministers put the country on the black list of offshore havens, and on January 23, 2018, they resumed the discussion of the decision, which Tunisian authorities describe as “unfair.”

    The decision to blacklist Tunisia again came just a day after the country’s Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui voiced hope for ”serious efforts ” by the

    EU in support of the democratization process in his country, where the government of President Ben Ali was ousted as a result of a mass uprising in January 2011.

    READ MORE: Protests in Tunisia: Popular Movement or Foreign Meddling?

    The EU’s Foreign Affairs Commissioner Federica Mogherini assured the Tunisians of the EU’s unwavering support.

    In an interview with Sputnik, a Tunisian diplomat described this as “hypocrisy.”

    ”While undermining the importance of the ongoing [democratization] process in Tunisia, the Europeans openly sabotage it by taking decisions which undermine our country’s image and its relations with the EU, which is our main strategic partner,” the diplomat said.

    He described this as pressure being brought against Tunisia to join the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (DCFTA), which envisages closer oversight in international trade, particularly involving private companies.

    “They are toughening procedures Tunisians could easily make do without, especially now,” the diplomat added.

    Meanwhile, the EC’s legal affairs commissioner Vera Jourova has struck a positive note by saying that the decision to blacklist Tunisia could be reconsidered before the end of this year, depending on ”progress” achieved in this area.

    Just a few hours after the vote in the European Parliament, the chairman of Tunisia’s Central Bank was fired.

    Related:

    Arab Spring, 7 Years On: Tunisia Engulfed by Protests on Revolt Anniversary
    Tunisia Suspends UAE Carrier’s Flights Over Gender Discrimination
    Protests in Tunisia: Popular Movement or Foreign Meddling?
    Tags:
    hipocrisy, "burgeoning democracy", black list, European Commission, European Parliament, Marie-Christine Vergiat, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, Tunisia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Russian Female Athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics
    Most Beautiful Russian Female Athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok