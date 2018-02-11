Emergency Exit Door Falls Off Plane Upon Landing

A Dana Air flight had only just arrived at Abuja airport from Lagos, Nigeria, on Wednesday and was taxiing on the runway when one of the plane’s emergency exit doors fell off, terrifying the passengers.

According to the passengers, the door appeared semi-open and unstable throughout the flight, and they could hear a "rattling" sound coming from it, while flight attendants insisted that everything was fine.

Flew Dana. Exit door was unstable throughout the flight. As we touched down it fell off. Scary stuff. pic.twitter.com/eDtTlNi2TZ — Ola Brown(Orekunrin) (@NaijaFlyingDr) 7 февраля 2018 г.

​"The flight was noisy with vibrations from the floor panel. I noticed the emergency door latch was loose and dangling,'' said Dapo Sanwo, from Lagos, as reported by BBC. "When we landed and the plane was taxiing back to the park point, we heard a poof-like explosion, followed by a surge of breeze and noise. It was terrible."

When the door suddenly fell off its hinges and fell into the plane, it reportedly nearly hit a passenger.

Dana Air has denied its responsibility for the incident, saying that it wouldn't have happened without a "conscious effort by a passenger to open [the door]." But one passenger told the BBC that everyone on board had denied tampering with the door.

Scary. Another airliner off my list.. pic.twitter.com/hYADIA08Xu — CAB van der Vinne (@JoopvanderVinne) 7 февраля 2018 г.

​The airline said there was no threat to passengers' safety "at any point" because when the aircraft was airborne, the door was "fully pressurised" and could not be shaking. It added that a thorough inspection was carried out by its engineers and a team from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and no issue was reported.

The Dana door issue & their press statement states why no one should ever fly that commercial airline again. Rather than apologize and take responsibility for their ineptitude,they chose to blame an imaginary passenger. #dana — Adedunmade Esq. (@adedunmade) 7 февраля 2018 г.

​Doc, I shudder to think what would have happened if the door had fallen off at 33,000 feet. @DanaAir has crashed before, killing very many, including several friends of mine. NCAA really needs to investigate this. Thank God you are safe.

— Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) 8 февраля 2018 г.

​Dana Air's license had previously been suspended after two deadly incidents in 2012 and 2013. The company only resumed flights after January 2014. But its unpopularity is on the rise.