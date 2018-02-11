Over 10 Nigerian Hostages Rescued From Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists

"Three University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) lecturers abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Magumeri, Borno State, and 10 women kidnapped in a raid by the militant group on a military/police convoy on Damboa road, near Maiduguri, have been released," the president's office said on Saturday.
The president expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in the rescue operation, in particular, the ICRC. Nigeria and neighboring countries have been suffering from attacks by Boko Haram, including numerous kidnappings.
Recently, the terrorists reportedly announced that the group carried out several attacks in Nigeria's north-eastern regions during the Christmas season.
All comments
Show new comments (0)