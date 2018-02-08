Register
03:18 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Children soldiers sit on February 10, 2015 with their rifles at a ceremony of the child soldiers disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration in South Sudan.

    Hundreds of Child Soldiers Reintegrated into South Sudanese Society

    © AFP 2018/
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    More than 300 former child soldiers in South Sudan have been returned to regular society after spending time in a UN rehabilitation program meant to help children who were conscripted into militant groups to reintegrate.

    The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) reported that 311 children were freed: 224 boys and 87 girls. "This is the first time so many young women have been involved in a release like this in South Sudan," said UNMISS head David Shearer in the statement.

    A man watches a television screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    US Praises South Sudan for Ending Military, Trade Dealings With North Korea

    "They will have endured suffering, including sexual abuse. It is vital that they receive the support they need to rejoin their communities and that they are welcomed home by family and friends without any sense of stigma."

    During the ceremony, the children were symbolically disarmed and given civilian clothing. They will later undergo medical screening and psychological counseling.

    An additional 389 children remain in the program, still undergoing rehabilitation. In the past, almost 2,000 child soldiers have been rehabilitated and released — more than 10 percent of whom were under 13 years old.

    US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley arrives in Juba, South Sudan, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
    © AP Photo/
    US Ambassador Nikki Haley Evacuated from South Sudan After Violence Breaks Out

    "Children should not be carrying guns and killing each other. They should be playing, learning, having fun with friends, protected and cherished by the adults around them," Shearer said.

    The children were rescued from the Yambio region, the epicenter of fighting in the South Sudanese Civil War that has raged since late 2013, leading to tens of thousands of casualties and over 3.6 million people displaced.

    The UNMISS maintains a peacekeeping force in the country to protect civilians and since 2016 has partnered with United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to help bring children out of the conflict.

    This photo taken on July 1, 2016 shows men and women waiting to be registered as displaced persons in a South Sudan Redcross compound in Wau, South Sudan
    © AFP 2018/ CHARLES LOMODONG
    South Sudan Creates New Refugee Crisis With Thousands Fleeing to Ethiopia

    "Not all children are forcibly recruited. Many joined armed groups because they feel they had no other option," said UNICEF's South Sudan representative Mahimbo Mdoe in a statement.

    The war is being fought between the government of President Salva Kiir and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO) led by former Vice President Riek Machar. The two men were the leaders of the young country when it seceded from Sudan in 2011, but in 2013 Kiir accused Machar and other leaders of planning a coup and dismissed them.

    Machar denied the coup and accused Kiir of making dictatorial moves. Soon fighting broke out between the two mens' supporters.

    Women carry sacks of food in Nimini village, Unity State, northern South Sudan, February 8, 2017. Picture taken on February 8, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Siegfried Modola
    More Than 1Mln Children Flee Ongoing Violence in South Sudan - UN Refugee Agency

    Since the conflict began, 17,000 child soldiers have been conscripted into the conflict, UNICEF reported in March 2017. Both sides signed agreements with the UN to end the use of child soldiers, but as with numerous other peace agreements, neither side has shown itself eager to comply. Many child soldiers remain active throughout the country.

    "The continued recruitment and use of children by the military and opposing armed groups points to the utter impunity that reigns in South Sudan and the terrible cost of this war on children," Mausi Segun, Africa director at Human Rights Watch, said in a new report.

    Related:

    German-Made Arms Exported Abroad Ending Up in the Hands of Child Soldiers
    Colombian Army Captures 12 ELN Rebel Group Fighters, Rescues 8 Child Soldiers
    Australian, British Forces Help Vietnamese People's Army Prepare for South Sudan
    African Union Commission Head Calls for End to 'Massive Crimes' in South Sudan
    IOM Condemns Attack on Humanitarian Convoy in South Sudan - Press Release
    Tags:
    civil war, child soldiers, South Sudanese Civil War, Sudan People's Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO), UNICEF, UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Riek Machar, Salva Kiir, Mahimbo Mdoe, David Shearer, South Sudan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok