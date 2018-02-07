South African President Zuma Will Reportedly Resign After Preconditions Met

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South African President Jacob Zuma has agreed to step down as soon as a list of preconditions is finalized, local media reported.

The accord on the resignation has been reached during a meeting between Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa, the leader of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC), the Times Live news website said Tuesday, citing own sources.

READ MORE: Lawmakers Failed to Hold President Zuma to Account for Corruption — SA Court

The media outlet added that Ace Magashule, the secretary-general of the ANC, who had also attended the meeting refused to confirm Zuma's decision to step down, however, other sources claimed that the agreement had been reached and the incumbent president would "go in a dignified way."

© AFP 2018/ POOL / NIC BOTHMA How Fake News (and Elon Musk) Spiked the South African Rand’s Value

According to Times Live, the agreement has already resulted in the postponement of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) session, which was expected to provide a recommendation on Zuma's resignation.

Zuma, in power since 2009, is facing a string of corruption allegations, and the country's opposition has repeatedly called for resignation of the president. In December, Ramaphosa replaced Zuma as the ANC leader.

On Tuesday, the parliament decided to suspend Zuma's state of the nation address amid growing calls for the country's president to leave office.