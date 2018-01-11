Register
16:18 GMT +311 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Police vehicles stop in front of burning tires set up by protesters during demonstrations against rising prices and tax increases, in Tunis, Tunisia

    Tumult in Tunisia: Protesters, Police Clash As Unrest Enters Fourth Day (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    With large-scale street protests in Tunisia showing no signs of abating, the government is threatening to crack down on activists to restore order in the long-troubled North African state.

    Dozens of police officers have been injured and more than 200 people arrested as wide-scale protests in Tunisia over rising prices and austerity measures entered their fourth day on Thursday, media reports said.

    Starting out as peaceful demonstrations last week, the protests turned violent on Monday and Tuesday and have since spilled over to at least four other towns, including the outskirts of the nation’s capital Tunis, Reuters reported.

    Tunisians wave their national flag as they take part in a general strike against marginalization and to demand development and employment on April 11, 2017, in Tataouine, south of Tunisia
    © AFP 2018/ FATHI NASRI
    Protests in Tunisia: Popular Movement or Foreign Meddling?
    A major rally is expected on Friday as the protesters remain all set to continue their actions until the austerity measures are rolled back.

    Tunisia has seen days of street protests against hikes in value-added tax and social security contributions introduced earlier this month as the government grapples with a growing budget deficit and the need to meet its foreign debt obligations.

    The authorities have deployed military units to protect government buildings, banks and stores and threatened to clamp down on violent protests some of which have resulted in looting, setting buildings on fire and violent clashes with the police.

    "What happened is violence that we cannot accept. The state will remain steadfast," Prime Minister Youssef Chahed warned in a radio address.

    ​200 arrested, dozens hurt in fresh #Tunisia unrest https://t.co/Zvno3SzLVN pic.twitter.com/ZttmaXr9FM

    ​One protester was killed on Monday, but police said they were not responsible. There is no available information about the number of injured protesters.

    In the past few years, the North African country has been rocked by massive demonstrations held each January to mark the anniversary of the 2011 Jasmine Revolution that toppled President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

    ​Despite its relatively smooth democratic transition, Tunisia remains plagued by economic problems, high unemployment and political turbulence that no post-revolution government has been able to resolve.

    READ MORE: Protests Against Unemployment, Price Hikes Take Place in Tunisia (PHOTOS)

    The 2011 Jasmine Revolution led to a thorough democratization of the country and to free and democratic elections and sparked a wave of similar revolutions across North Africa and the Middle East which have come to be known as the Arab Spring.

    Related:

    Protests in Tunisia: Popular Movement or Foreign Meddling?
    Protests Against Unemployment, Price Hikes Take Place in Tunisia (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    rising taxes, economic hardship, price hikes, protests, Youssef Chahed, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, Tunisia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    Observe Traffic Regulations
    Observe Traffic Regulations
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok