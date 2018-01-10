Rape Victim Fights Back, Causing Police Search for Man With Injured Penis

On Wednesday, police in South Africa announced that they are searching for a man with a "severely injured" penis who allegedly raped a pregnant woman in front of her five-year-old child.

The woman, who was three months pregnant, was sexually assaulted after accepting a ride from two men in Mpumalanga province, BBC reported. She was on her way to a clinic with her child.

​According to police, rather than dropping her off at the clinic, the men drove into the bushes and proceeded to rape her.

"A firearm was pointed at [the woman] along the road and she was ordered not to scream," a statement from Brigadier Leonard Hlathi noted. "The men [then] drove with the woman [and her child] to the bushes. One of the men raped the woman at knifepoint in front of her child."

© AFP 2017/ MUJAHID SAFODIEN Most Complete Human Ancestor Skeleton Unveiled in South Africa (VIDEO)

The woman managed to get away from her attacker after biting the man's penis. Shocked, both men then drove away from the scene.

Officials have since issued an alert to all health institutions to contact law enforcement if a man with an injured penis seeks medical attention.

"We appeal to all health institutions that should they found a man with an injured private part, they must as soon as possible contact Constable Solly Mabuza," the statement added.

The attackers were driving a white Toyota Tazz near the town of White River when the incident took place. There have been no arrests so far.

According to Africa Check, a total of 49,660 sexual offenses in the country took place between April 2016 and March 2017. Of that number, police recorded a total of 39,828 rapes.