Register
23:50 GMT +310 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Rape

    Rape Victim Fights Back, Causing Police Search for Man With Injured Penis

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Africa
    Get short URL
    170

    On Wednesday, police in South Africa announced that they are searching for a man with a "severely injured" penis who allegedly raped a pregnant woman in front of her five-year-old child.

    The woman, who was three months pregnant, was sexually assaulted after accepting a ride from two men in Mpumalanga province, BBC reported. She was on her way to a clinic with her child.

    ​According to police, rather than dropping her off at the clinic, the men drove into the bushes and proceeded to rape her.

    "A firearm was pointed at [the woman] along the road and she was ordered not to scream," a statement from Brigadier Leonard Hlathi noted. "The men [then] drove with the woman [and her child] to the bushes. One of the men raped the woman at knifepoint in front of her child."

    The Little Foot fossilised hominid skeleton is unveiled for the first time to the public at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg on December 6, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ MUJAHID SAFODIEN
    Most Complete Human Ancestor Skeleton Unveiled in South Africa (VIDEO)
    The woman managed to get away from her attacker after biting the man's penis. Shocked, both men then drove away from the scene.

    Officials have since issued an alert to all health institutions to contact law enforcement if a man with an injured penis seeks medical attention.

    "We appeal to all health institutions that should they found a man with an injured private part, they must as soon as possible contact Constable Solly Mabuza," the statement added.

    The attackers were driving a white Toyota Tazz near the town of White River when the incident took place. There have been no arrests so far.

    According to Africa Check, a total of 49,660 sexual offenses in the country took place between April 2016 and March 2017. Of that number, police recorded a total of 39,828 rapes.

    Related:

    Over 200 People Reportedly Injured After Trains Collide in South Africa (VIDEO)
    Apartheid Aftereffect: Are Farm Murders in South Africa Racially-Charged?
    South Africa: The Rise of Ramaphosa
    South Africa: New ANC President Could End Up Being a 'Lame Duck' - Professor
    The Future of South Africa and Palestine Youth Under Occupation
    Tags:
    rape, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok