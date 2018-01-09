Egypt’s Security Forces Kill 8 Extremists in Sinai Peninsula

The extremists were killed in a shootout with police, when the security forces raided a suspected hideout in the city of Arish, according to the ministry. The Egyptian forces also seized a number of weapons and explosives during the operation.
In 2014, Sinai's indigenous militants pledged their allegiance to the Daesh terrorist group. The Wilayat Sinai, the Daesh branch in Sinai, has claimed responsibility for a number of deadly attacks in the area.
