Kenyan Police Killed 13 People in Nairobi's Slums During 2017 Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 13 people were killed by Kenyan police in clashes that took place in the Mathare slums of the country's capital after the 2017 elections, local media reported Monday.

The Star newspaper reported, citing a report by local activists from the Mathare Social Justice Centre and titled "Police Violence in Mathare," that the protests that took place on August 9-13 and after the October 26 vote resulted in deaths of 13 people in the slums and injuries of dozens more due to police actions.

The original presidential election took place in the African nation on August 8. On August 11, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Uhuru Kenyatta the winner with 54.27 percent of the votes. Raila Odinga from opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) received 44.7 percent of the votes. Odinga vowed to challenge the results in the Supreme Court, claiming that the voting system had been hacked.

​On September 1, the Kenyan Supreme Court decided to invalidate the August presidential election, annul the results and hold a new vote following the opposition's appeal. The Supreme Court ruled that the election was not organized in full compliance with the country's constitution and with violations by an independent election commission. Given the decision, a new election was held on October 26.

The elections were accompanied by deadly protests against their execution, as well as against their results.