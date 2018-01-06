Sudan Reportedly Shuts Border With Eritrea

News that Sudan has closed its border with Eritrea comes after reports that the Sudanese authorities ordered the deployment of troops to the region bordering its eastern neighbor.

Sudan has closed its border with Eritrea following Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir's state of the emergency announcement, state news agency SUNA said on Saturday.

Three Kassala residents told Reuters that troops were stationed near the border.

On Friday, SUNA news agency reported that Sudan deployed thousands of servicemen in Kassala State in the east of the country to tackle human trafficking. Despite some speculation circulating in the media, Sudanese authorities denied any tensions in relations with Eritrea and confirmed there were no orders to shut the border crossings with the country.

The decree on border closure has been issued in the wake of a state of emergency declared in North Kordofan State in western Sudan and Kassala State in eastern Sudan on December 30. The state of emergency is due to last six months.