Nine Reportedly Injured in Cairo Clashes (VIDEO)

The death of a young man in custody has caused an unrest in the Egyptian capital, with people engaging in skirmishes with law enforcement.

Nine people got injuries and 40 people were detained in the clashes outside a police station in Cairo's neighborhood of Moqattam, Egyptian security sources reported.

According to the police, protesters used firebombs and set on fire 10 vehicles, among which were three police cars. Police had to disperse them with tear gas and shotgun pellets.

#فييديو.. محاولة اقتحام قسم شرطة #المقطم بعد أنباء عن مقتل شاب بعد تعذيبه، والأمن يفرق الأهالي نقلًا عن موقع القاهرة 24 pic.twitter.com/WWFQophuTQ — ♡ عصام مصراوي ♡ (@EsamMasrawie) January 6, 2018

Clashes with policemen erupted over the death of a young man, nicknamed Afroto, who was detained on Friday for suspected drug dealing. The man died in custody as a result of a scuffle between detainees, security sources say, however, Egyptian protesters blame the police for his death.

The order in Moqattam was restored in the morning after Cairo's security head promised to launch a thorough investigation of the incident, probing police involvement as well.

Egypt has already witnessed several cases of violence against detainees over the last years, with some police officers being charged and tried for deaths in custody.

Mass demonstrations of 2011 in Egypt, which led to the toppling of President Hosni Mubarak, were also partly inspired by police abuses in the country.