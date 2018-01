UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - A Russian investigator, Dmitry Titov, will lead a special UN inquiry into last month’s attack in Congo that killed 15 Tanzanian peacekeepers, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Friday.

The probe into this and other attacks on UN peacekeepers and their bases in eastern Congo will assess "overall preparedness and response to the events and provide recommendations on how to prevent such attacks."

© AP Photo/ Jerome Delay Attack in Eastern Congo Kills 14 Peacekeepers, Injures Over 40 - UN

UN investigators, accompanied by two military officers from Tanzania, will travel to Congo later this month and visit areas in countries surrounding the Great Lakes region.

The December 7 attack on a UN operating base at Semuliki also injured 43 peacekeepers, while one remains missing. The UN blames the assault on rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces, based around the mountainous Congolese-Ugandan border.