Chelsea's Great Michael Essien 'Joins the Ugly Statue Gang'

It seems like erecting bizarre statues honoring outstanding footballers has become a worldwide trend, as there is no other explanation as to why every new bronze bust seems to just look worse.

This time it is a life-size statue of Chelsea legend Michael Essien, who helped the team to win nine trophies, including two Premier League titles. It turns out that it was erected a few years ago in his homeland of Ghana, but apparently never entered the spotlight.

Saddick Adams, a sports journalist based in Ghana, tweeted a photo of the statue, informing the footballer about its existence.

Hello @MichaelEssien, I'm not sure you're aware of this your huge honour in Kumasi at that popular Boadi Road. Yesterday the sculpture opened the fence around it was and I saw kids & adults take turns to take pictures. I was humbled. Ghana still loves you. It's Beautiful gift pic.twitter.com/y1CItDP9qW — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) 2 января 2018 г.

While Addams considers it a “beautiful gift,” the statue actually looks strange, as Essien’s body looks out of proportion, his face is serrated, and his knees are too thin compared to the rest of his legs.

No wonder people began to recall other appalling statutes…

Another day, another terrible footballer statue.



The latest victim: Michael Essien. pic.twitter.com/vqimcRYzHb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) 4 января 2018 г.

and compare them…

Some social media users agreed that it’s the worst…

Apparently this is Michael Essien statue in Ghana. 😂😂😂😂my stomach is paining pic.twitter.com/Fv44bp5AFx — ConsciousNesta (@TateKung) 3 января 2018 г.

😂😂😂. It took me while to know who it was meant to honor — judith quartey (@judithQuart) 4 января 2018 г.

Spot on if you ask me pic.twitter.com/O2X5c5ZzOW — Sam Routledge (@Routledge_Sam) 3 января 2018 г.

The resemblance is uncanny pic.twitter.com/oTBbdxeaGI — Project Gamer (@PRJGamer) 4 января 2018 г.

Assume the designer of this Michael Essien statue was using FIFA 99 as their inspiration pic.twitter.com/uDvDv11BC0 — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) 3 января 2018 г.

However, locals have emphasized that the statue is not new, but was unveiled many years ago…

I live in Ghana and I live near where this statue was made.It's been there for 8 years.It's was just an advertising statue not to honour him — Nana Yaw (@Biblicalthug) 4 января 2018 г.

This sculpture has been there on ejisu road for more than 10 years now.. This is not a new thing.. — Gao🔴⚫Montana ♠️♥️ (@siddicqtoure) 4 января 2018 г.

Am wondering why this statue has all of a sudden become a topical issue, it has been there for years and is not intended to honor Essien like that of Ronaldo and Maradona — Francis Yanch (@phada05) 4 января 2018 г.

Last year was marked by two extremely curious-looking statues of football icons Diego Maradona and Christiano Ronaldo, which caused much ridicule among social media users due to their dubious likeness to the players.

So a Diego Maradona statue was unveiled in Kolkata today… https://t.co/StIpxKP78m pic.twitter.com/OViuIN8ay6 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) 11 декабря 2017 г.

Haven’t I seen you somewhere before 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vTyyPKtkLR — Dayo (@Dayo2476) 11 декабря 2017 г.

