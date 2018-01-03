Suicide Bomber Kills 11 People in Mosque Attack in N Nigeria - Sources

No terror group has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack, but it took place at the epicenter of the conflict with the Boko Haram insurgency.

At least 11 people have been killed as a result of a suicide bomber attack on a mosque in the town of Gamboru Ngala, not far from Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state in Northern Nigeria, the Reuters news agency reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.

The area of the blast is at the epicenter of the conflict with the Islamist insurgency Boko Haram, not far the country's border with Cameroon.

Report Any Suspicious Person, Let's End Boko Haram together!

It is is barely 24 hours that the Borno State Government declared a temporary review of the Curfew time acros Borno state, that a Suicide Bomber attacked a mosque in Gamboru Ngala and about ten people were Feared Dead.

According to the agency, the attack has the signs of the Boko Haram terror group, which frequently uses suicide bombers, mostly females, to attack crowded public places such as mosques and markets.

However, no terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.