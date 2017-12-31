At Least 2 Killed in Suspected Boko Haram Attack in Northern Cameroon - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least two people were killed and 30 more injured as a result of the suspected Boko Haram attack in Cameroon's northern region of Far North on Sunday morning, media reported citing local sources.

According to the Xinhua news agency, three suspected members of the Boko Haram terror group targeted a crowded place three kilometers (1.86 miles) away from the town of Kolofata.

Two suicide bombers reportedly fled the area after one of them had detonated the bomb and was killed on the spot.

​Cameroon, along with Nigeria, Niger and Chad are engaged in the fight against the Boko Haram terrorist group, which has pledged allegiance to Daesh. The group has been increasing its presence in northern Cameroon since 2014.