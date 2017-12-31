Register
31 December 2017
    DR Congo police officers

    DR Congo's Authorities Shut Down Internet Ahead of Opposition Rallies

    © AFP 2017/ Tony KARUMBA
    As a number of marches against the president of the country standing for the third term in office are expected in the major cities of the DR Congo, authorities made a decision to shut down the Internet and SMS services.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Authorities of the Democratic Republic of Congo have ordered to shut down the Internet and to suspend the SMS services in the country ahead of the expected opposition rallies across the country, local media reported.

    On Sunday, a number of marches are expected in the major cities of the DR Congo. Participants of these events plan to call on Joseph Kabila, the president of the country, not to stand for the third term in office.

    Congolese police. Kinshasa, Congo(File)
    © AP Photo/ John Bompengo
    New Outbreak of Violence in DR Congo Pushes More People to Seek Refuge in Uganda – UNHCR
    The ACTUALITE.CD news portal reported Saturday that Emery Okundji Ndjovu, the country's minister of telecommunications, ordered to cut Internet and SMS in the state "for safety reasons" starting from 17:00 GMT on Saturday.

    The media outlet added that the official added that the decision on lifting the limitations would be made on Monday.

    The news outlet added that this was not the first time, when the country's authorities had introduced the similar restrictions ahead of the anti-government rallies. In 2015 the measures were introduced for a period of rallies held by the people opposing review of the nation's electoral legislation.

