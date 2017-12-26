Daesh Posts 1st Video of Somali Terrorists, Urges Attacks on Churches - Report

The number of Daesh-linked militants in Somalia has been growing, with many of them being defectors from the al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabaab terrorist group.

According to a report by the SITE intelligence group enterprise, Daesh (Islamic State, ISIS, banned in Russia) has released what is believed to be the first video showing Somali fighters linked to the terrorist group, in which the jihadists call for attacks on churches, markerts, as well as urged to "hunt down" nonbelievers.

The footage allegedly calls for taking advantage of people's "drunkenness" during the holiday season, the SITE's report reads.

In recent years, al-Shabaab, a group that is linked with al-Qaeda, has been carrying out deadly attacks against both military and civilian targets in the African state and even into neighboring Kenya.

Al-Shabaab, a militant group that pledged loyalty to al-Qaeda in 2012, has carried out attacks on civilians in Kenya, Uganda and Djibouti in addition to Somalia. Daesh fighters have reportedly split from the group and are posing a threat of their own.

In November, the US carried out two drone strikes against Daesh-linked terrorists in Somalia. Pentagon Africa Command spokesman Lt. Com. Anthony Falvo told the Associated Press it was the first such drone attack in Somalia of the year and the first salvoes by the Pentagon against Daesh in the African nation.