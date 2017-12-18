Cyril Ramaphosa Wins Race to Succeed South Africa's Jacob Zuma as Party Leader

Despite being a member of South African president Jacob Zuma's administration, the 65-year-old Ramaphosa is one of the country's richest businessmen.

South African Vice President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected on Monday as the head of the African National Congress (ANC), beating his rival, the former minister and former wife of President Jacob Zuma, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The decision makes Ramaphosa, who is one of the richest people in the country, likely to become the country's next head of state.

After surviving several votes of no confidence in parliament, South African President and ruling African National Congress (ANC) leader Jacob Zuma currently faces the prospect of being replaced.

It's not clear whether Ramaphosa will call for Zuma to resign or the 75-year-old president can serve out his term until the country's national elections, which are scheduled for 2019.