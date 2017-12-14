Suicide Attack in Somalia's Capital: at Least 15 Killed in Police Bombing

Thursday's mass murder in Somalia's capital of Mogadishu's police academy left victims and injuries.

On December, 14 a suicide bomber disguised as a policeman blew himself up inside a police training camp (General Kahiye Police Training Academy) in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu during the police parade.

“So far 15 have died and 17 others were injured,” as it was reported by Reuters, citing police officer.

Suicide bomber hits police academy in Mogadishu, Somalia https://t.co/xAuIKyIF9U pic.twitter.com/lig2SGtgaX — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) 14 декабря 2017 г.

Earlier, it was reported about 13 victims and 15 injured people.

The militant Islamist group Al-Shabaab (people's militia force, formed from the Shiites in Iraq), which has strong ties with al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) is located in Somalia. Al-Shabaab carries out frequent bombings againt the Somalia central government and hinderes the UN humanitarian activities in Mogadishu and other towns.