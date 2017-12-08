Attack in Eastern Congo Kills 14 Peacekeepers, Injures Over 40 - UN

A UN peacekeeping mission base in Congo has repelled an attack by insurgents of the Allied Democratic Forces, according to radio station Okapi, which is linked to peacekeepers.

UN spokesperson has reported that fourteen UN peacekeepers had been killed and more than forty wounded in the attack on the peacekeeper's base in the North Kivu province, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Under-Secretary-General for the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix wrote on Twitter that he was "outraged" by the attack.

Outraged by the attack against @MONUSCO in #NorthKivu DRC last evening, where a large number of @UN peacekeepers have been killed & wounded. Our thoughts & prayers with families & our colleagues in @MONUSCO. Reinforcements are on scene & medical evacuations by Mission ongoing. pic.twitter.com/l84tFHYKMR — Jean-Pierre Lacroix (@Lacroix_UN) December 8, 2017

DETAILS TO FOLLOW