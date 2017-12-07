Egyptian Lawyer Gets in Prison After Flagrant Call for Rape

An Egyptian lawyer who said it was a man’s “national duty” to sexually assault women in ripped jeans has been sentenced to three years in jail.

During a television program, Nabih al-Wahsh made a controversial statement that women, wearing tight or ripped pants, deserved to be harassed, which immediately sparked public outrage. Egypt’s National Council for Women filed a complaint against the TV channel and al-Wahsh himself, denouncing his behavior “explicitly promoting rape.”

“Are you happy when you see a girl walking down the street with half of her behind showing? I say that when a girl walks about like that, it is a patriotic duty to sexually harass her and a national duty to rape her.”

Following tons of complaints to the state prosecutor, al-Wahsh was charged and sentenced in absentia: he didn’t show up after being released on bail.

Last year al-Wahsh appeared on another television program, where he took off his shoe and hit an Australian imam on the head over a heated debate on whether wearing hijab should be voluntary.