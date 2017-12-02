Suspected Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Attack Leaves at Least 12 Killed in Nigeria

Since 2009, Nigeria has been facing an insurgency by the Boko Haram jihadists, who have pledged allegiance to the Daesh terrorist group.

According to local officials cited by Reuters, suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers have killed at least 12 at a market in northeastern Nigeria.

The explosions have reportedly occured when aid workers have been distributing food to people affected by the violence of Boko Haram.

While Boko Haram has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack yet, at least 47 people were reported injured in the blasts.

READ MORE: Nigeria to Reportedly Start Mass Trials Against Suspected Boko Haram Militants

Since 2009, Nigeria has been facing an insurgency by the Boko Haram militants, who have pledged allegiance to the Daesh terrorist group. Along with Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad have also been engaged in military operations to fight the Boko Haram terrorists.