South African President Says Zimbabwe Leader Mugabe Fine, Confined to His Home

On Tuesday, media reported armored vehicles moving toward Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital, but the country's military has explained that it was mobilizing against criminals. Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe is reportedly under heavy guard.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — South African President Jacob Zuma has stated that Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has been "confined to his home but said that he was fine."

"President Zuma has called for calm and restraint and has expressed hope that developments in Zimbabwe would not lead to unconstitutional changes of Government as that would be contrary to both [The Southern African Development Community] SADC and African Union positions," the South African government said on its Twitter.

Zuma, as Chair of SADC, intends to send special envoys to Zimbabwe and Angola.

President Zuma has reiterated his call for calm and restraint and for the ZDF to ensure that peace and stability are not undermined in #Zimbabwe — South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) 15 ноября 2017 г.

Situation in Zimbabwe

Zuma's statement comes amid recent media reports claiming that armored vehicles had been moving toward the Zimbabwean capital.

The speculations were followed by reports claiming that the military had allegedly seized the state-run television broadcasting station ZBC.

The ruling party in Zimbabwe has announced that the recent activities, which were believed to be a coup attempt, were a "bloodless transition" of power from long-time leader Robert Mugabe, who had been reported to be heavily guarded by the military and preparing to announce his resignation.

READ MORE: Zimbabwe at a Crossroads: 'Bloodless Transition' Underway, Ruling Party Says

However, a Harare City Council spokesperson told Sputnik earlier in the day that there were no military personnel in the city and everybody was just going about their business as usual.

Mugabe, the nation's president since 1987 and prime minister from 1980-1987, has easily won every election despite charges of voter fraud and intimidation, while announcing that he would run again in the 2018 presidential election.