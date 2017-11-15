Register
15:20 GMT +315 November 2017
Live
    Search
    In this Friday June, 2, 2017 file photo Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe smiles during a youth rally in Marondera, east of Harare.

    South African President Says Zimbabwe Leader Mugabe Fine, Confined to His Home

    © AP Photo/ Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
    Africa
    Get short URL
    1 0 0 0

    On Tuesday, media reported armored vehicles moving toward Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital, but the country's military has explained that it was mobilizing against criminals. Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe is reportedly under heavy guard.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — South African President Jacob Zuma has stated that Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has been "confined to his home but said that he was fine."

    "President Zuma has called for calm and restraint and has expressed hope that developments in Zimbabwe would not lead to unconstitutional changes of Government as that would be contrary to both [The Southern African Development Community] SADC and African Union positions," the South African government said on its Twitter.

    Zuma, as Chair of SADC, intends to send special envoys to Zimbabwe and Angola.

    Situation in Zimbabwe

    Zuma's statement comes amid recent media reports claiming that armored vehicles had been moving toward the Zimbabwean capital.

    The speculations were followed by reports claiming that the military had allegedly seized the state-run television broadcasting station ZBC.

    The ruling party in Zimbabwe has announced that the recent activities, which were believed to be a coup attempt, were a "bloodless transition" of power from long-time leader Robert Mugabe, who had been reported to be heavily guarded by the military and preparing to announce his resignation.

    READ MORE: Zimbabwe at a Crossroads: 'Bloodless Transition' Underway, Ruling Party Says

    Soldiers stand beside military vehicles just outside Harare, Zimbabwe
    © REUTERS/ Philimon Bulawayo
    Tanks Pour Into Zimbabwe Capital After Military Chief Threatens to ‘Step In’ (PHOTOS)
    However, a Harare City Council spokesperson told Sputnik earlier in the day that there were no military personnel in the city and everybody was just going about their business as usual.

    Mugabe, the nation's president since 1987 and prime minister from 1980-1987, has easily won every election despite charges of voter fraud and intimidation, while announcing that he would run again in the 2018 presidential election.

    Related:

    No Military in Zimbabwe Capital Town Hall, Work Continues as Normal – Official
    Zimbabwe at a Crossroads: 'Bloodless Transition' Underway, Ruling Party Says
    Tanks Pour Into Zimbabwe Capital After Military Chief Threatens to ‘Step In’
    US Journalist Arrested in Zimbabwe Over Insulting Country’s President – Reports
    Tags:
    Robert Mugabe, Jacob Zuma, Zimbabwe, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dubai Airshow 2017: The Finest Aircraft on Display
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok