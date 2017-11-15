No Military in Zimbabwe Capital Town Hall, Work Continues as Normal – Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The work of Town Hall of Harare, in Zimbabwe’s capital, has not been interrupted by the military's actions, no servicemen are present there, a spokesperson of the City’s Council has told Sputnik.

“We’re doing our work normally, and everybody is at work as usual. Public transport is available and people are going to work. Access to the City Hall is open. I’m in my office right now. Everybody is at work. We are doing our work as normal. There’s no one from the military here,” the spokesperson said.

The statement comes amid recent media reports claiming that armored vehicles had been moving toward the Zimbabwean capital.

The speculations were followed by reports claiming that military had allegedly seized the state-run television broadcasting station ZBC.

Following the actions, the ruling party in Zimbabwe announced that the recent activities, which were believed to be a coup attempt, were a "bloodless transition" of power from long-time leader Robert Mugabe, who had been reported to be heavily guarded by the military and preparing to announce his resignation.

Mugabe, the nation's president since 1987 and prime minister from 1980-1987, has easily won every election (amidst charges of voter fraud and intimidation) while announcing that he will run again in the 2018 presidential election. Should he win and subsequently resign or die in office, he will have the power to unilaterally designate a successor.