18:25 GMT +315 October 2017
    Somali Armed Forces evacuate their injured colleague, from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia October 14, 2017

    Death Toll From Explosion in Somalia's Capital Rises to 230 - Reports

    © REUTERS/ Feisal Omar
    The death toll from the Saturday's explosion in Somali capital reportedly climbed to 230 people. The country's President blames al-Shabaab for the attack.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — As many as 230 people were killed and over 200 wounded in a recent explosion in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, media reported Sunday, citing medical and security sources.

    An explosion occurred in Mogadishu's district of Hodan after a truck bomb detonated in front of Safari Hotel on Saturday. Earlier in the day, media reported over 80 deaths.

    According to i24news TV channel, Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed announced a three-day period of national mourning with regard to the attack.

    "It is a horrible attack perpetrated by al-Shabaab against innocent civilians that has not targeted any particular Somalian government officials. That shows how ruthless these violent elements are, targeting without distinction innocent people who were minding their own business," the Somalian president was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

    The responsibility for the attack has been claimed by neither of the terrorist groups operating in the region so far. However, the attack is thought to be conducted by the al-Shabaab terrorist group, that often carries out attacks and suicide bombings in Mogadishu and its surroundings.

    Al-Shabaab, which has pledged allegiance to al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) is one of the deadliest terror groups in Africa, which regularly targets civilians in public spaces such as hotels and restaurants.

    blast, explosion, al-Shabaab, Somalia, Mogadishu
