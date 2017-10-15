Death Toll From Explosion in Somalia's Capital Rises to 230 - Reports

The death toll from the Saturday's explosion in Somali capital reportedly climbed to 230 people. The country's President blames al-Shabaab for the attack.

An explosion occurred in Mogadishu's district of Hodan after a truck bomb detonated in front of Safari Hotel on Saturday. Earlier in the day, media reported over 80 deaths.

According to i24news TV channel, Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed announced a three-day period of national mourning with regard to the attack.

"It is a horrible attack perpetrated by al-Shabaab against innocent civilians that has not targeted any particular Somalian government officials. That shows how ruthless these violent elements are, targeting without distinction innocent people who were minding their own business," the Somalian president was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

Prayers to the people of Mogadishu. 85 people (death toll rising) after truck exploded in the middle of traffic jam. pic.twitter.com/Z2wqUv1fC9 — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) 15 октября 2017 г.

The responsibility for the attack has been claimed by neither of the terrorist groups operating in the region so far. However, the attack is thought to be conducted by the al-Shabaab terrorist group, that often carries out attacks and suicide bombings in Mogadishu and its surroundings.

BREAKING: Angry protesters condemning Al-Shabab take to the streets in Mogadishu m, marching towards the scene. #MogadishuTruckBomb — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) 15 октября 2017 г.

Al-Shabaab, which has pledged allegiance to al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) is one of the deadliest terror groups in Africa, which regularly targets civilians in public spaces such as hotels and restaurants.