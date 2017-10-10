Going to Moscow!: Egypt Qualifies For Summer 2018 World Cup and Dad Freaks Out

We’ve all been here: years of waiting, supporting, hoping and praying for our favorite team to do it right and win big, and then, miracle or miracles, it happens! It’s okay to lose your mind a little.

On Sunday the Egyptian soccer team qualified for a spot in the summer 2018 FIFA World Cup games, to be held in Moscow and surrounding areas between June 14 and July 15, and, as reported by Deadspin, one long-suffering fan's glorious reaction was captured by his daughter and posted to the ever-watchful internet.

After waiting for almost 30 years for this moment, Dad lost his mind in the most charming and relatable way: by ending up pounding the furniture and the floor in a paroxysm of joy.

This is only the third time that the Egyptian soccer team has qualified for the wildly popular quadrennial World Cup soccer competition, and their first qualification since 1990.

The Russian soccer team has only ever made it to fourth place — in 1966 — in the world's most popular team sport.

Here's hoping!