Kenya to Hold Presidential Reelection in October

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kenya will hold the presidential election rerun on October 17, the country's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced on Monday.

"The fresh presidential election is officially scheduled for 17th October 2017. This is in conformity with the Supreme Court decision annulling the presidential election held on 8th August 2017," the statement posted on the IEBC Twitter read.

According to the statement, there will be no new nominees in the election.

Kenya's held its presidential election on August 8. On August 11, the IEBC declared incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta the winner with 54.27 percent of the votes. His main rival Raila Odinga, from Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA), received 44.7 percent of the votes. Odinga vowed to challenge the results in the Supreme Court, claiming that the voting system had been hacked.

On Friday, Kenya’s Supreme Court ordered the cancellation of the results of the presidential election and ordered that another vote be organized within 60 days.