Register
02:55 GMT +302 September 2017
Live
    Search
    An aerial view shows the Nile river cutting through the Sudanese capital Khartoum

    Egypt, Sudan Border Dispute Heats Up After Decades of Silence

    © AFP 2017/ KHALED DESOUKI
    Africa
    Get short URL
    1189 0 0

    A dispute between Egypt and Sudan over the construction of an Ethiopian hydroelectric dam has re-ignited a 60-year-old dispute over a quirk in the two nations’ borders near the Red Sea that may contain valuable natural resources.

    The dispute is centered around the Halayeb Triangle region, a strange deviation from the otherwise-straight border between the two countries that dates to the days of British imperialism, when the British placed the area under Sudanese administration instead of Egyptian because it was easier to reach from Sudan than Egypt. Ownership of the territory became more hotly contested in 1992, when a Canadian drilling company suggested that oil may lurk underneath the seafloor off the coast.

    During an appearance on Sudan's Ashorooq TV, Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said that the border issue is a "thorn in the side of relations," and that Egypt's refusal to let the dispute be resolved through international arbitration meant that the Triangle was rightfully Sudanese.

    Flag on the Russian Defense Ministry building on Frunzenskaya embankment in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Russian Ambassador to Sudan Found Dead at Residence - Russian Foreign Ministry

    "Sudanese people cannot forget the Halayeb Triangle. We are careful to not deliberate the case in the media, in order not to negatively affect bilateral relations between Egypt and Sudan," Ghandour said.

    The issue has reentered the spotlight in North Africa as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam nears completion. The $6.4 billion hydroelectric power facility, which will be the seventh largest in the world once completed, will harness the Blue Nile River to generate more than 16,000 gigawatt hours per year.

    Egypt, which draws much of its drinking water, natural resources and energy from the Nile, which the Blue Nile flows into, has protested the dam's construction as they believe that the dam will siphon that resource away.

    Women and children wait to be registered prior to a food distribution carried out by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Thonyor, Leer state, South Sudan, February 26, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Siegfried Modola
    Five Million Sudanese Currently in Middle of Famine as War Rages, Drought Approaches

    Ethiopia denies that the dam would damage Egypt's water supplies. Sudan, which is downriver of the Nile just like Egypt, has supported Ethiopia's attempts to build the dam. However, there are deeper concerns: Khartoum may wish to reap the dam's electrical benefits, and it could also increase the lifetimes of several large dams in Sudan.

    The Halayeb Triangle is an 8,000 square mile stretch of land on the eastern border between Egypt and Sudan, more than 750 miles from the dam. Both nations lay claim to it, and the unresolved question of the boundary reached a tipping point in the mid-90s when Egypt accused Sudan of attempting to assassinate then-President Hosni Mubarak over the territorial dispute.

    Since 2000, Egypt has had de facto control of the Triangle after Sudan withdrew its military, although Khartoum has never formally ceded their claim. In August, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi visited fellow Nile basin countries Rwanda and Tanzania to rally Egypt's claim.

    Related:

    South Sudan Creates New Refugee Crisis With Thousands Fleeing to Ethiopia
    US Cuts Aid to Egypt 'To Influence Cairo's Foreign Policy'
    Egypt's Rising Economy Prompts Chinese President to Invite Sisi to BRICS Forum
    Saudi Arabia, Russia, Egypt Back Joint Meeting of Syrian Opposition in October
    Egypt Stands for Political Settlement of Syrian Crisis – Minister
    Tags:
    hydroelectric power, dam, border dispute, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Ibrahim Ghandour, Ethiopia, Halayeb Triangle, Sudan, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok