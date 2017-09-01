Kenya's Election Commission to Make Internal Changes to Prepare for New Vote

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will introduce a number of changes to its personnel and activities in order to prepare for a repeat presidential election in compliance with the Constitution and other relevant legislation, Chairman Wafula Chebukati said Friday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Kenya’s Supreme Court ordered the cancellation of the results of last month’s presidential election, won by incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta, and ordered that another presidential election be organized within 60 days.

"To protect the integrity of the sovereign will of the Kenyan people, the Commission intends to make internal changes to our personnel processes, as we prepare for the fresh presidential election in 60 days," Chebukati told a briefing.

He also invited the Directorate of Public Prosecutions to probe the commission's staff, which may have been involved in electoral fraud. In addition, Chebukati urged the Supreme Court to issue its full judgment, so that the commission could focus on areas that required immediate changes.

"We wish to assure all Kenyans of our commitment to ensure that this fresh election is done in accordance with the Constitution, the relevant laws and that it will reflect the sovereign will of the Kenyan people," Chebukati concluded.

Kenya held its presidential election on August 8. The country’s IEBC declared Kenyatta the winner with 54.27 percent of the vote, while Odinga, the leader of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) received 44.7 percent. Odinga said he would challenge the results in the Supreme Court.

NASA questioned the results of the election, claiming that the voting system had been tampered with. The IEBC denied the allegations. Following the official declaration of the winner, protests erupted in Kenya's capital Nairobi, leaving thousands injured.