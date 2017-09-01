Chief of Nigeria's Media Regulator Warns News Outlets Against Hate Speech

Is’haq Kawu, the director general of Nigeria's National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), on Thursday warned the country's media outlets against hate speech and called on them to promote tolerance and mutual respect.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — "We are already seeing signs of hate speeches among Nigerians and would not tolerate it in the broadcast industry… Our broadcast stations should rather be used to engender tolerance, mutual respect as well as promote unity among Nigerians," Kawu said as quoted by the Today.ng news website.

The official added that that the NBC would impose sanctions against broadcasters promoting hate speech.

On Friday, a group of UN experts voiced concern over a recent ultimatum given to Nigeria's Igbo minority by a number of political and cultural leaders from northern Nigeria, who demanded that the minority group flee their homes in the country's north, and called for condemnation of the ultimatum that had been spread via social media, internet and local media outlets along with hate songs.