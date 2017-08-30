US Backs Nigeria in Abuja's Fight Against Boko Haram - Senator

The United States is supporting Nigeria in its efforts aimed at combating terrorism, such as the activities of the Boko Haram terrorist group, US Senator Christopher Coons said Tuesday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A group of six US lawmakers headed by Coons is currently visiting the African nation. During the visit, the US delegation has already met a number of Nigerian officials and military.

"I am pleased to head the Delegation of the U.S. Congress; three Senators and three House members to come and hear about the hard work of the military in the Northeast of Nigeria… The US is strongly supporting the hard work of the military in combating terrorism and we are glad for the opportunity to know how we can support Nigeria in combating terrorism," Coons said during the visit to the Theatre Command of the anti-Boko Haram operation, as quoted by the Nigerian Tribune newspaper.

The news outlet added that Washington promised Abuja to equip its army with new weapons in order to strengthen it in the struggle against the militants.

Boko Haram is a militant organization affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in many countries, including Russia and the United States. The organization is infamous for its numerous attacks and abductions carried out in Nigeria, as well as in the neighboring African nations.