Hurghada Attacker Graduated From Islamic University, Worked in Saudi Arabia

Rahman’s neighbors told the Al-Wafd newspaper that Rahman was an "ordinary" young man with two sisters and one brother.
After receiving the diploma, Rahman left for Saudi Arabia where he worked as an accountant in a car dealer. After that he returned to Egypt and then went to work in Hurghada.
The attacker's parents are shocked by the stabbing incident and refused to talk to reporters.
The perpetrator was arrested and the motives for the attack are being investigated. According to media reports, the attacker could have acted on the orders of the Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia), or could be mentally ill.
