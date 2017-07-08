© AP Photo/ Ahmed Abd El Latif Six Bedouin Tribesmen Killed in Clashes With Islamists in North Sinai

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Daesh terrorist organization (banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for Friday’s attack in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula that resulted in death of at least 23 servicemen, a watchdog group said.

"The [Daesh] Sinai Province claimed killing and wounding over 60 Egyptian soldiers and tribal militiamen," the SITE Intelligence Group said.

Early on Friday, militants exploded two car bombs and launched a suicide raid on a military checkpoint in the south of Rafah.

Egypt has been fighting a jihadist insurgency in the Sinai desert after the army overthrew then Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in 2013. Police and security forces have since been the target of deadly attacks by Islamists in the area.