Libyan National Army Ensures Full Security of Country's Oil Facilities

CAIRO (Sputnik) — The Libyan National Army under the command of Gen. Khalifa Haftar ensures maximum security of the country's oil facilities, which allows boosting oil production, Ahmed Mismari, the army's spokesman, told Sputnik.

"The oil output in Libya has increased up to one million barrels per day owing to the safety and stable security situation at oil facilities," Mismari said.

Oil companies may come back to Libya and work under protection of the armed forces, Mismari noted.

On July 2, media reported that Libya’s oil output exceeded one million barrels a day for the first time in four years.

Libya has the largest oil reserves in Africa which are estimated at 48 billion barrels. The country has been in a state of turmoil since its long-standing leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted in 2011. In December 2015, Libya’s two rival governments — the internationally-recognized Council of Deputies in Tobruk and the Islamist-dominated General National Congress in Tripoli — agreed to create a Government of National Accord and end the political struggle.