Register
15:19 GMT +307 July 2017
Live
    Search
    An Egyptian soldier mans a checkpoint in el-Arish, 290 kilometers (180 miles) east of Cairo, North Sinai, Egypt, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2015.

    Egyptian Security Forces Kill 40 Militants in North Sinai Car Bomb Attacks

    © AP Photo/
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 4610

    The Egyptian security forces have killed 40 militants in multiple car bomb attacks on army checkpoints, carried out in North Sinai on Friday, local media reported, citing the Egyptian army.

    A general view is seen as Egyptians gather by a Coptic church that was bombed on Sunday in Tanta, Egypt, April 9, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
    Six Militants Detained in Egypt Over Plotting Attacks on Christian Churches
    CAIRO (Sputnik) Car bomb attacks that targeted the army checkpoints in the North Sinai city of Rafah left 26 Egyptian soldiers killed or injured, the Ahram Online media outlet reported, specifying that 40 militants were killed during the attacks.

    On April 10, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi announced a three-month state of emergency after two April 9 attacks on churches in Egypt's northern cities of Tanta and Alexandria that killed at least 48 people and left at least 90 injured. The Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in Russia, reportedly claimed responsibility for the terror acts.

    On Tuesday, local media reported that Egypt's parliament approved the extension of the state of emergency in the country for another three months, starting from July 10.

    Related:

    Egyptian Militant Killed in March Identified as Daesh's Sinai Affiliate Founder
    At Least 3 Egyptian Soldiers Killed in Explosion in Central Sinai
    At Least 10 Egyptian Soldiers Killed in Counterterror Raid in Sinai
    Tags:
    militants, Daesh, Egypt, North Sinai
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Trump Hand Snub Cartoon
    Maybe She Just Didn’t Want to Touch His Tiny Hand?
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok