Egyptian Security Forces Kill 40 Militants in North Sinai Car Bomb Attacks

CAIRO (Sputnik)Car bomb attacks that targeted the army checkpoints in the North Sinai city of Rafah left 26 Egyptian soldiers killed or injured, the Ahram Online media outlet reported, specifying that 40 militants were killed during the attacks.

On April 10, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi announced a three-month state of emergency after two April 9 attacks on churches in Egypt's northern cities of Tanta and Alexandria that killed at least 48 people and left at least 90 injured. The Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in Russia, reportedly claimed responsibility for the terror acts.

On Tuesday, local media reported that Egypt's parliament approved the extension of the state of emergency in the country for another three months, starting from July 10.