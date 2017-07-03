US Conducts Kinetic Strike Against Al-Shabaab in Somalia - AFRICOM

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US military carried out a strike against al-Shabaab militants in Somalia on July 2, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Monday.

"On July 2, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, US forces conducted a kinetic strike operation against al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda associated terrorist group," the statement said.

The Africa Command is still assessing the results of the operation and will provide "additional information as appropriate," the statement added.

Al-Shabaab is one of the deadliest terror groups in Africa, which regularly targets civilians in public spaces such as hotels and restaurants.

The United States has been supporting the Somali government's fight against the terror group.