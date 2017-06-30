Register
June 2017
    Egyptian soldiers are seen atop of a military vehicle in front of the Libyan consulate in the Egyptian costal city of Alexandria (File)

    Egypt Has Right to Make Militarily Intervention in Libya - Egyptian Maj General

    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Africa
    Egypt has the right to make a military intervention in Libya and give military assistance to the Libyan army, as the terrorists operating in the country pose a direct threat to the security of neighboring Egypt, Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Khalaf, who now serves as an advisor at the Nasser Higher Military Academy in Cairo, told Sputnik.

    "Egypt is providing assistance to the Libyan army in compliance with Article 51 of Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which grants an inherent right of individual or collective self-defense against a military threat coming from the neighboring country to a UN member state," Mahmoud Khalaf, a long-serving former officer, told Sputnik.

    He further noted that Egypt is providing "various aid" to the Libyan army without further elaborating on the issue. Such aid, he said, may be provided until the UN Security Council has taken measures necessary to counteract the terror threat on the Libyan territory and maintain international peace and security.

    Egyptian security forces stand by their Armoured Personell Carriers ahead of a military operation in the northern Sinai peninsula (File)
    © AFP 2017/ STRINGER
    Egyptian security forces stand by their Armoured Personell Carriers ahead of a military operation in the northern Sinai peninsula (File)

    On Wednesday, Egypt’s Assistant Foreign Minister Tariq Al-Qooni stated that Libya has become a sanctuary for terrorists, who pose a direct threat to neighboring Egypt. Speaking at a meeting held at the United Nations headquarters in New York on the “Challenges of Combating Terrorism in Libya,” the top diplomat recalled the attacks on Egyptian Christians in the south of the country in May, and an attempt by 12 cars carrying guns and explosives to enter Egyptian territory from Libya in the beginning of this week.

    Earlier, Egypt has repeatedly informed the UN of its airstrikes into terrorist bases in the Libyan territory in response to the murder of Egyptian citizens and terrorist attacks on Egyptian territory.

    Members of the Security Council meet to address the situation in Syria, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at U.N. headquarters
    © AP Photo/ Julie Jacobson
    Cairo Calls on UN to Look Into Qatar’s Alleged Ties With Libyan Terrorists
    According to Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Khalaf, the air strikes of the Egyptian air force allow the Libyan army recapturing new territories from terrorists, as happened in particular with the Al Jufra Airbase in the south of the country.

    "The security and stability of Egypt depend on the security and stability of Libya, it is impossible to ignore a common border stretching over one thousand kilometers. Egypt won't allow Libya becoming a refuge for terrorist groups and militias supported by Qatar," said the Egyptian expert.

    Khalaf added that Cairo is committed to helping the Libyan army under the command of General Khalifa Haftar to gain control over entire country.

    The Egyptian military expert also expressed confidence in the international support for Egypt's operations in Libya.

    "The international community supports Egypt’s efforts in its fight against terrorism, especially given the fact that Europe fears the spread of this phenomenon in the south of the Mediterranean, and tries to stem the flow of illegal migrants, most of whom come from the Libyan coast," he concluded.

    Tags:
    military operation, military intervention, Mahmoud Khalaf, Libya, Egypt
