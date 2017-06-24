MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The quake occurred at 02:37 a.m. GMT almost 40 miles northwest from the country’s third largest city of Beira and lied at the depth of 6 miles. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

QUAKE! Magnitude 5.8, 34km NW of Dondo, Mozambique on June 24th 2017 at 02:37 GMT. pic.twitter.com/NuKHN3Klk4 — Quake Cast (@QuakeCast) 24 июня 2017 г.

​The USGS says Mozambique lies on a huge East African continental rift that is associated with shallow earthquakes. The most recent major quake to strike the region took place in Mozambique in 2006. It measured magnitude 7.0 and killed two people.