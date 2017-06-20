Pentagon Awards $28 Million for Djibouti Base Operations Support Services

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US contractor Kellogg Brown & Root Services won more than $28 million to provide base operations support at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti and elsewhere in Africa, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Kellogg Brown & Root Services [of] Houston, Texas is being awarded a $28.2 million… modification for a five-month extension of services under a previously awarded… contract for base operations support services at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti," the release stated on Monday.

The company will also provide support services to the Navy in other unidentified areas of Africa, the Defense Department noted.

"The work to be performed provides for all management and administration, public safety, galley… air operations, fire and emergency services… pest control… solid waste, base support vehicles and equipment," the announcement added.

The modification brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $268.3 million, the Defense Department said.