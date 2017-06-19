Total of 6 Militants Attacked Mali Tourist Resort, 2 of Gunmen Killed

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of six armed men attacked a luxury tourist resort near Mali's capital Bamako, two of them were killed by security forces, a military source told Sputnik on Monday.

On Sunday, media reported that a group of militants took hostages at Le Campement Kangaba resort in Dougourakoro, which is rather popular with Western tourists, and killed two people. According to previous reports, there were up to four militants.

The source told Sputnik that four of the militants were of Mali origin. He also said that apart from two killed people another seven were injured, while the total number of rescued hostages amounted to 36.

The security forces of Mali alongside French special troops and the UN stabilization mission, dubbed MINUSMA, are engaged in a counterterrorism operation.