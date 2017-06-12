Register
21:12 GMT +312 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Moammar Gadhafi's son Seif al-Islam makes the victory sign as he appears at the Rixos hotel in Tripoli, Libya (File)

    Saif Gaddafi's Release Gives Greater Role to General Haftar in Reunifying Libya

    © AP Photo/ Dario Lopez-Mills
    Africa
    Get short URL
    232570

    The son of toppled Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi has been released from captivity by the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq militants following a request from the Tobruk-based government in eastern Libya. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, senior Middle East expert Jacques Neriah explained why Gaddafi's release may have important implications for country's future.

    Over the weekend, a statement by the militants obtained by Sputnik confirmed that Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, Muammar Gaddafi's second son, left jail in the Libyan city of Zintan on Saturday. The militant group captured him six years ago, amid the collapse of the Libyan government in a NATO-supported operation to oust his father. Saif's lawyer confirmed that he had been freed, and told Sputnik that Gaddafi has his own strategy for achieving national reconciliation in the civil war-ravaged country.

    It is rumored that Saif has been moved to the Tobruk area of eastern Libya. The leader had previously been sentenced to death in absentia by a court in Tripoli, the center of the Western-backed Government of National Accord.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik about the significance of Saif's release, Dr. Jacques Neriah, a Middle East expert who served as foreign policy advisor to the late Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, said that overall, it may be too early to say.

    Still, Neriah admitted that "the fact that Saif has been released because of the so-called amnesty given by the eastern, [Tobruk]-based government…means that there may be a significance, [in that] that he has undoubtedly joined the forces of General [Khalifa] Haftar in the eastern part of Libya, which gives a bigger role for that part of Libya in the reunification of the republic."

    Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take position near the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya November 22, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Hani Amara
    Son of Toppled Leader Gaddafi Has 'Defined Strategy' to Reach Libyan Settlement
    The situation is complicated, Neriah said, because the figure of Saif al-Islam was not exactly a popular one in 2011, with the International Criminal Court accusing him of 'crimes against humanity', charges which the political figure has denied. "So I don't think that his release is an asset to the east, but it a symbol for the tribal structure of Libya," the observer said.

    Asked what role Saif may now play in eliminating terrorism and restoring economic stability in Libya, Neriah admitted that the potential for this exists, but the country must first be reunited.

    "This forty-five year old economist has a PhD from the London School of Economics; he could in fact be an asset in the economic development of Libya, but right now it's too early [to say], because Libya has to be reunited again, and as [things stand] today, there's still a lot to be done between the government in Tripoli and the alternative government [in Tobruk]."

    As far as Saif's potential to help reunite the country, Neriah said that the potential was there, although the analyst noted that he personally prefers General Haftar.

    In this March 18, 2015 file photo, Gen. Khalifa Haftar speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in al-Marj, Libya.
    © AP Photo/ Mohammed El-Sheikhy
    In this March 18, 2015 file photo, Gen. Khalifa Haftar speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in al-Marj, Libya.

    Leader of the Socialist People's Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Muammar Gaddafi. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    The 'Third Force': Gaddafi's Supporters Making Political Comeback in Libya
    "[Saif] belongs to the Qadhadhfa tribe, originating from Morocco centuries ago. This tribe has been the [rallying force] for most of the tribes in Libya. As we know, Libya is a tribal structure. So in a way, it could be a rallying point – a symbol. But as I see things…I think the people of Libya would like to forget the name Gaddafi, and look for another future with other people, and I believe that General Haftar is the better option."

    Asked whether Saif al-Islam, whose LSE PhD thesis was titled 'The role of civil society in the democratization of global governance institutions: from 'soft power' to collective decision-making?' could make him a kind of reconciliatory figure, Neriah said he was skeptical, given Libya's lack of democratic traditions. "I don't believe at all that democracy is something [inherent] in the Middle East, and in Arab countries, especially in countries that are very much ruled by Sharia and Islamic laws."

    Related:

    Son of Toppled Leader Gaddafi Has 'Defined Strategy' to Reach Libyan Settlement
    'Completely Free': Militants Release Son of Ex-Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi
    The 'Third Force': Gaddafi's Supporters Making Political Comeback in Libya
    Down for the Count: Libyan Terrorist Group Officially Ceases to Exist
    Libyan National Army Chief Accuses Qatar of Sponsoring Terrorism
    Gunmen Capture Libyan Prison Holding Gaddafi-Era Officials
    Sneak Peek Into Daily Life in Libya That is Becoming Too Heavy Burden to Handle
    Gaddafi's Cousin: Everything Muammar Predicted is Coming to Pass
    Tags:
    expert commentary, unification, reunification, civil war, Libyan crisis, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, Khalifa Haftar, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stereotypes About Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Scenes From Everyday Life in Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok