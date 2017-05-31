World Bank Approves $50Mln for Emergency Drought Response in Somalia

© REUTERS/ Jack Hill London Hosts Somalia Conference, Some Not So Sure About Its Intentions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The World Bank said in a statement on Tuesday it has approved $50 million in emergency funds to help Somalia cope with its worst drought in decades.

"The Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank today approved a US$50 million emergency project — Somalia Emergency Drought Response and Recovery Project (SEDRP, the Project) — to scale up the drought response and recovery effort in Somalia," the statement said.

Somalia is facing its worst drought since 1950 and the World Bank estimates that over half the population, or around 6.7 million people, will need humanitarian assistance and recovery support.

The World Bank will work with the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Food and Agriculture Organization to deliver the $50 million in assistance.