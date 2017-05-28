Libyan Parliament Supports Egypt's Airstrikes on Libya's Territory

"For sure, we support these airstrikes and it is not for the first time. They are carried out in coordination with the Libyan armed forces and it is known that the town of Derna [where airstrikes took place] has been under siege of the Libyan armed forces for two years," Bilhaq said.
On Friday, the Egyptian Air Force carried out six airstrikes against the positions of terrorists in eastern Libya following the attack on Coptic Christians, which claimed the lives of at least 29 people.
Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 overthrow of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. Over the past year, Libya has particularly suffered from Daesh attempts to make advances in the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)