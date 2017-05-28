French National Kidnapped in Democratic Republic of Congo Liberated

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A French national kidnapped at a gold mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in March was liberated, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday.

Le président @EmmanuelMacron salue la libération de notre compatriote enlevé le 1er mars dans l'Est de la République démocratique du Congo pic.twitter.com/f5sKRXAkFf — Élysée (@Elysee) 28 мая 2017 г.

"The president of the republic welcomes the liberation of our compatriot kidnapped on March 1 in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

© AFP 2017/ MAHMUD TURKIA Two Remaining Russian Sailors Return Home After Release in Libya

In the communique, Macron expressed gratitude to the authorities of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for their "mobilization and effectiveness of their actions."

On March 1, five employees of the Canadian Banro Corporation, including a Frenchman, were kidnapped by members of an armed group at the Namoya gold mine in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.