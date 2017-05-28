French National Kidnapped in Democratic Republic of Congo Liberated

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A French national kidnapped at a gold mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in March was liberated, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday.
Le président @EmmanuelMacron salue la libération de notre compatriote enlevé le 1er mars dans l'Est de la République démocratique du Congo pic.twitter.com/f5sKRXAkFf— Élysée (@Elysee) 28 мая 2017 г.
"The president of the republic welcomes the liberation of our compatriot kidnapped on March 1 in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.
On March 1, five employees of the Canadian Banro Corporation, including a Frenchman, were kidnapped by members of an armed group at the Namoya gold mine in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
