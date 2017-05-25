African Union Commission Head Calls for End to 'Massive Crimes' in South Sudan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat on Thursday called on all parties to military conflict in South Sudan to stop their hostilities and engage in a peaceful dialogue.

"I urge the parties to stop these massive crimes and, without delay, to establish an inclusive dialogue, to re-determine a peaceful destiny for their people," Moussa Faki said as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

According to the outlet, this was Moussa Faki's first statement condemning the military crisis in the country since his election as the African Union commission head in January.

The official characterized the ongoing civil war in South Sudan as "most unbearable" and added that the violence in the country has forced 3 million people to flee from their homes.

The military conflict in South Sudan erupted in 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused the opposition leader Riek Machar of preparing a military coup. The warring parties formed the Transitional Government of National Unity in April 2016, nevertheless the fighting renewed in July. According to the United Nations, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people.